North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,515,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 40,945 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 7.00% of U.S. Auto Parts Network worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 246,480 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.48. 3,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,663. The stock has a market cap of $92.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.38 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sol Khazani purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $44,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 25,950 shares of company stock valued at $56,226 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

