North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.29% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 18.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 353,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,676,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Noble Financial set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.46 million, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.50. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.27 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at $655,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $69,826.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 62.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

