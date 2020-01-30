North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 2,415 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,389,000 after acquiring an additional 107,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.25. The company had a trading volume of 634,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,959. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,736,818.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at $52,935,939.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

