North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 2,505 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,643 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 723,775 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,936,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after purchasing an additional 309,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,707,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,323,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $162.89 and a 12 month high of $225.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4577 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

