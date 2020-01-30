North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 2,656 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,924,000 after purchasing an additional 554,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,547,000 after acquiring an additional 574,327 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,140 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,305,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,279,000 after acquiring an additional 172,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,736,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,323,000 after acquiring an additional 40,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $301.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,384,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,082. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $242.88 and a 52 week high of $305.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.99.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.