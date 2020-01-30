North Star Investment Management Corp. Cuts Stake in A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in shares of A. H. Belo Corp (NYSE:AHC) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,356 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 3.12% of A. H. Belo worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in A. H. Belo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in A. H. Belo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in A. H. Belo by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 42,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AHC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.93. 718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,644. A. H. Belo Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $63.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

In other news, Director James M. Moroney III purchased 378,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,107,569.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,295. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Decherd purchased 720,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $2,110,769.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,836,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,344.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

