North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.56. 74,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,057. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.86 and a 52-week high of $118.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average is $116.45.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

