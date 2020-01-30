North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.92 Million Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.29. 132,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1-year low of $41.03 and a 1-year high of $56.88. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.28.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

