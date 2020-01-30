North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $12.63 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Blackstone Group makes up 1.3% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $12,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

BX stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 8,540,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,984. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

