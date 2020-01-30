North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.59 Million Stake in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.52% of Movado Group worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 97.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 127.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 2,961.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Movado Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:MOV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.24. 10,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.52. Movado Group, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Movado Group had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

