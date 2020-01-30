North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $3.15 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,633,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,113,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,263,000 after purchasing an additional 214,047 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,657,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,048,000 after purchasing an additional 107,452 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,210,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,072 shares during the period. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.76.

UPS stock traded down $7.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.12. The company had a trading volume of 973,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,371. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.50 and a 200 day moving average of $117.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

