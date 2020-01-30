North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its position in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 266,628 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.58% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIM. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

GIM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.14. 7,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,385. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%.

About Templeton Global Income Fund

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

