North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $4.90 Million Holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,441 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.85% of National CineMedia worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 98.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 2,980.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,723 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $7.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,162. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $580.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

