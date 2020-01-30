North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $5.37 Million Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.13% of Lazard worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lazard by 32.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,660,000 after buying an additional 130,131 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lazard by 333.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 351,043 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lazard by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,035,000 after buying an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in Lazard by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 263,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in Lazard by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 168,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lazard news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAZ. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

NYSE LAZ traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $42.78. 63,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,647. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

