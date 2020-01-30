North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 1,352 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,183 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price objective (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cfra lowered Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.19.

Shares of BA stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $323.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,907,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,908,187. The company has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $329.39 and a 200-day moving average of $351.66. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $302.72 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.