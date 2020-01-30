North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 30,517 Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,517 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.46% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MNR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2,150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 40,540.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,522 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 152.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 315,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 190,200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 95.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 96,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MNR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,408. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.19 and a beta of 0.59. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 9.16 and a quick ratio of 9.16.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $255,517.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,960 shares of company stock valued at $280,930. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

MNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

