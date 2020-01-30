North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 7,000 Shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 1.13% of Blue Bird worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 18,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,310,000 after buying an additional 34,807 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 722,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,230,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blue Bird stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 4,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,107. The firm has a market cap of $532.13 million, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. Blue Bird Corp has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.27%. The business had revenue of $343.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BLBD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Blue Bird currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

