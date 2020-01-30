North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Position in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.81% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter worth $179,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 11.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,844,000 after buying an additional 174,922 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 991.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 198,493 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 18.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 21.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 35,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $254,669.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,224.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman purchased 91,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.86 per share, for a total transaction of $718,160.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,716.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 189,879 shares of company stock worth $1,442,220 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TACO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.66. 10,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,425. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $285.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TACO shares. TheStreet downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Del Taco Restaurants Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

