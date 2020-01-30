North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,227,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,757,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,054,000 after purchasing an additional 216,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after purchasing an additional 192,874 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.75. 62,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,944. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.75. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.