North Star Investment Management Corp. Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 209.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 246.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $85.84. 12,156,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,440,955. The firm has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $67.05 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

