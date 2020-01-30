North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,561 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, reaching $216.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,537,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,363. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

