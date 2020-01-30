North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 16,422 Shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,422 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.44% of Petmed Express worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Petmed Express by 1,619.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 677,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 638,103 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Petmed Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Petmed Express by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,407,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after acquiring an additional 143,496 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Petmed Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Petmed Express by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after acquiring an additional 101,794 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PETS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Sidoti reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Petmed Express in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of PETS stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.79. 21,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,103. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40. Petmed Express Inc has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $507.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.62.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

