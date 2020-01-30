North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 2,780 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in 3M by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $215,863,000 after acquiring an additional 282,135 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,850,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in 3M by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 611,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,537,000 after acquiring an additional 132,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.51. 4,063,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,721. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.