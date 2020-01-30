North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 3,339 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,761,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,394,443. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

