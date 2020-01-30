North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 4,045 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up approximately 0.7% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 988.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $1,111,833.92. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.19. 8,037,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,419. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cfra upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

