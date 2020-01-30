North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,866 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co Inc comprises 0.8% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.05% of KKR & Co Inc worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 23.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,980,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,387 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 6.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,054,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 129,228 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 0.3% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,330,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 11.1% in the third quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,250,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,278,000 after purchasing an additional 60,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,485,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,365. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

