Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOG) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Northern Oil and Gas posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Oil and Gas.

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.59 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOG. BidaskClub lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Imperial Capital upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $1.69 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

