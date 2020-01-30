Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Major Shareholder Buys $5,786,080.00 in Stock

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) major shareholder Robert B. Rowling acquired 3,364,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $5,786,080.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,139,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,611. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.59 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Northern Oil & Gas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 111.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 18,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 453,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 23,827 shares during the last quarter.

About Northern Oil & Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

