Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northern Star Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

OTCMKTS NESRF traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $8.56. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,311. Northern Star Resources has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.