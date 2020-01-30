Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Northwest Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.37%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NWBI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.63. 108,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $18.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,280.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 25,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $426,354.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,684 shares of company stock worth $895,584. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,970 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

