NortonLifeLock (NLOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NortonLifeLock to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK opened at $27.68 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $12.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NLOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.