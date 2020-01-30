Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $23,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 10.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

Novartis stock opened at $95.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $218.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.51. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.74 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.