Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,624 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $22,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.7% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 153,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.70. 69,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $46.47 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Pareto Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

