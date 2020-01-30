NPCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $981.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. NPCoin has a market cap of $8.90 million and $981.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00054837 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 131.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000157 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.