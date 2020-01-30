NuShares (NSR) Trading 60.4% Higher Over Last Week

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. NuShares has a market cap of $1.57 million and $4,508.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NuShares has traded 60.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NuShares token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00022377 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

