NuVasive Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 684 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 921% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 put options.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,793. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVasive news, insider Paul Mcclintock sold 3,314 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $238,740.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,783 shares of company stock worth $2,629,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 322.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in NuVasive by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink raised NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Swann upgraded NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.47.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

