NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) is Confluence Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485,287 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 9,234 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 2.8% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.53% of NXP Semiconductors worth $189,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,929 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 207.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,089 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $132.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $85.38 and a 1-year high of $137.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $523,362.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,416 shares of company stock worth $4,245,127 over the last three months.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.