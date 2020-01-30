Nxt Market Capitalization Hits $11.71 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $11.71 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, CoinEgg, SouthXchange and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022910 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00020149 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005941 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, SouthXchange, OKEx, C-CEX, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, Livecoin, Indodax and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

