O2Micro International (OIIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. O2Micro International had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. On average, analysts expect O2Micro International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OIIM opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 4.88.

Separately, ValuEngine cut O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

