Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider Laurence Blackall Purchases 100,000 Shares

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) insider Laurence Blackall bought 100,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.55) per share, with a total value of £270,000 ($355,169.69).

Shares of LON OCI opened at GBX 271.96 ($3.58) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 266.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 239.08. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 275 ($3.62). The firm has a market cap of $540.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24.

Separately, Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Oakley Capital Investments from GBX 281 ($3.70) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

