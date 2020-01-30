Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,010 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 320,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 132,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 374,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.6% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 242,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 45,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $238,814.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,777,673.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 36,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $201,498.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,962,713.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $68,348 and have sold 1,000,820 shares valued at $5,343,549. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on OCSL. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $5.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.08 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 85.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

