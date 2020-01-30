Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 85.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.08 million. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.28. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $782.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 79.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 198,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,166,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mathew Pendo purchased 5,990 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,040 shares in the company, valued at $131,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,990 shares of company stock worth $68,348 and have sold 1,000,820 shares worth $5,343,549. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.