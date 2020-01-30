Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $12.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 million. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Strategic Income to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

OCSI stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. Oaktree Strategic Income has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $242.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 6,087 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $50,826.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,080,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,422,534.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 9,700 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $80,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,080,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,422,534.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,720 and have sold 29,789 shares valued at $226,586. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OCSI. TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.