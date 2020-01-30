OAX Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One OAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000488 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Binance. During the last seven days, OAX has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. OAX has a market cap of $3.51 million and $310,222.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.27 or 0.03123107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010485 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00194348 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030385 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00122836 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX’s launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official website is oax.org. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, Liqui, Gate.io, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

