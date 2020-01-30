Obyte (GBYTE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,847.00

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for about $27.18 or 0.00287363 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Obyte has a market capitalization of $20.04 million and approximately $5,847.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Obyte has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $291.51 or 0.03091269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00197363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037477 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122331 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003049 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 737,229 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

