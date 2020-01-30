Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

