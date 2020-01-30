Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Price Hits $0.0466 on Exchanges

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.29 million and $13.11 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000497 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.78 or 0.03157671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00192359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00122570 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,934,502 tokens. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.