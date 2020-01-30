OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of -152.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

OCCI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

