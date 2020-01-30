OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1734 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from OFS Credit’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

OFS Credit has a dividend payout ratio of -152.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

Shares of OCCI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 12,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,072. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

