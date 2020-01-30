Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Short Interest Update

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 76,200 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $34.40 on Thursday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $171.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

